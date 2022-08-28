August 28, 2022
"DONALD WHO?":
Republicans, once outraged by Mar-a-Lago search, become quieter as details emerge (Jonathan Weisman, 8/27/22, New York Times)
In the minutes and hours after the FBI's search of former president Donald Trump's residence in Florida this month, his supporters did not hesitate to denounce what they saw as a blatant abuse of power and outrageous politicization of the Justice Department.But with the release of a redacted affidavit detailing the justification for the search, the former president's allies were largely silent, a potentially telling reaction with ramifications for his political future."I would just caution folks not to draw too many conclusions," Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, a Republican, said on Fox News. It was a starkly different admonition from his earlier condemnations of what he said were "politically motivated actions."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 28, 2022 12:00 AM