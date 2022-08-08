August 8, 2022
TO BE FAIR, IT WAS JUST A TRANSFER AMONG RUSSIAN ASSETS:
Exclusive: Paul Manafort admits he passed Trump campaign data to a suspected Russian asset (Mattathias Schwartz, Aug. 8th, 2022, Business Insider)
In an interview with Insider, Paul Manafort, who served as Donald Trump's campaign chairman, made his first public admission that in 2016 he shared polling data from the Trump campaign with Konstantin Kilimnik, a longtime business associate with suspected ties to Russian intelligence.Kilimnik then passed the data on to Russian spies, according to the US Treasury Department, which has characterized the data as "sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy."Manafort's acknowledgment contradicts his earlier denials, during the investigation into election interference conducted by the special counsel Robert Mueller, that he had anything to do with the transfer of sensitive campaign data.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 8, 2022 12:00 AM