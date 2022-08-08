August 8, 2022
THAT WAS EASY:
Germany gets solar power boost amid energy crisis (Deutsche-Welle, 8/08/22)
Before the war in Ukraine put energy security at the forefront, the new German government had already pledged that renewable sources -- wind and solar -- would make up 80% of electricity production by 2030, instead of 42% today. By 2035, the government has said electricity generation should be carbon neutral.It's an ambitious plan, but the country seems to be on its way. July was the third month in a row when solar power output soared to a record level, trade publication pv magazine reported. For the month, photovoltaic (PV) systems generated 8.23 terawatt hours of power, around a fifth of net electricity production. They were only behind lignite-fired power plants, which brought in nearly 22% of net production.
