THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer will admit to conspiring with the Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corporation in a 15-year tax fraud scheme while head of the company's finances at a Manhattan Supreme Court hearing on Thursday, the Daily News has confirmed.





Allen Weisselberg is expected to criminally implicate Trump's family real estate business when he pleads guilty to criminal tax fraud charges, a source familiar with the matter told The News on Wednesday.





As part of Weisselberg's plea deal -- for which he's expected to serve five months on Rikers Island -- Weisselberg will agree to testify against the companies when they goes to trial in October if he is called as a witness, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.