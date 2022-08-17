REMIND US AGAIN WHY NON-WHITES FEAR THE POLICE...:

Florida sheriffs, acting under the orders of a local politician, gave a security briefing to an armed right-wing group heading to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to videos obtained by the Daily Dot.





The Flager Liberty Coalition (FLC) recommended its members pack body armor, mace, and knives--which they said were for protection--and were working with Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins to bring crowds to D.C. that day. Mullins has faced criticism from his fellow local politicians for attending the protests that turned into the Capitol insurrection.