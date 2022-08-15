August 15, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Giuliani Is Told He Is a Target of Trump Election Inquiry in Georgia (Richard Fausset and Danny Hakim, Aug. 15, 2022, NY Times)
The legal pressures on Donald J. Trump and his closest allies intensified further on Monday, as prosecutors informed his former personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, that Mr. Giuliani is a target of a wide-ranging criminal investigation into election interference in Georgia.The notification came on the same day that a federal judge rejected efforts by another key Trump ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, to avoid giving testimony before the special grand jury hearing evidence in the case in Atlanta.
