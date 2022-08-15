...AND CHEAPER...:

U.S. freight rates increased 28% year over year, but declined almost 2% month over month in July, a likely signal that the U.S. market has reached peak freight rates, according to the July Cass Freight report, just as peak shipping season encompassing both back-to-school and the holidays begins.





"We're coming into this peak season with much more free capacity. I think that's going to be a good thing from a cost perspective for those big retailers who have been struggling with a lot of cost inflation," Cass Freight report researcher and author Tim Denoyer told CNBC.