August 16, 2022
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
"Defund the FBI" complicates GOP's midterm messaging (Andrew Solender & Alayna Treene, 8/16/22, Axios)
Republicans used the "defund the police" slogan after George Floyd's murder to paint the Democratic Party as radical. But since the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, a growing number of GOP candidates and lawmakers are rallying around their own calls to defund or abolish federal law enforcement agencies.
To be a Trumpist is to channel Chesea Boudin.
