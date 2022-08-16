August 16, 2022

THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

"Defund the FBI" complicates GOP's midterm messaging (Andrew Solender & Alayna Treene, 8/16/22, Axios)

Republicans used the "defund the police" slogan after George Floyd's murder to paint the Democratic Party as radical. But since the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, a growing number of GOP candidates and lawmakers are rallying around their own calls to defund or abolish federal law enforcement agencies.

To be a Trumpist is to channel Chesea Boudin. 

Posted by at August 16, 2022 12:00 AM

  

« LISTEN TO YOUR LIFE: | Main | THANKS, VLAD!: »