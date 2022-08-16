LISTEN TO YOUR LIFE:

But Buechner had more to say. "If we think the purpose of Jesus' stories is essentially to make a point as extractable as the moral at the end of a fable," he wrote, "then the inevitable conclusion is that once you get the point, you can throw the story itself away like the rind of an orange, when you have squeezed out the juice."





That's not how stories work, Buechner taught us. They're meant to involve us--not just with our minds but with our affections and emotions and intuitions too. And all that points us to Jesus himself, who is the Truth--"the whole story of him."





"So in the long run, the stories all overlap and mingle like searchlights in the dark. The stories Jesus tells are part of the story Jesus is, and not the other way round."





Thanks to another volume on that shelf--a collection of sermons called A Hungering Dark--I never say "Christ" without the word "Jesus." That's because Buechner knew the phrase "Christ saves" wouldn't make us nearly as uncomfortable as would the words "Jesus saves."





Those words "have a kind of objective theological ring to them," he wrote, "whereas 'Jesus saves' seems cringingly, painfully personal--somebody named Jesus, of all names, saving somebody named whatever your name happens to be."





First in the pulpit, then in that book, Buechner preached that what we accept or reject is not an abstraction but a person.





A few spaces down on the shelf is his Alphabet of Grace, which even now startles me into paying attention to the miracle of the ordinary:





You get married, a child is born or not born, in the middle of the night there is a knocking at the door, on the way home through the park you see a man feeding pigeons, all the tests come in negative and the doctor gives you back your life again: incident follows incident helter-skelter leading apparently nowhere, but then once in a while there is the suggestion of plot, the suggestion that, however clumsily, your life is trying to tell you something, to take you somewhere.





Those words would come to mind when I held my newborn son. They came to mind when I buried my father. They sometimes come to mind when nothing significant seems to be happening at all. And they also emerge in my thoughts alongside words from Now and Then, a book a few spaces down the shelf, reminding me there's nothing too commonplace for God. He's present in all of it.



