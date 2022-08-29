August 29, 2022
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
The Donald and Cristina show (James Neilson, 8/12/22, Buenos Aires Times)
Donald Trump says he thinks his enemies, with the eager participation of law-enforcement agencies that should be above taking sides in political disputes, are subjecting him, together with his relatives and friends, to an outrageous campaign of "lawfare" in an attempt to prevent him from continuing to play a leading role in his country's affairs. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner would have us believe that much the same is happening to her, with members of what she calls a "judicial party" in cahoots with the opposition plotting to bring her down.Though the two may greatly dislike the idea, they really do have a great deal in common. As well as having little time for the legal niceties, both former presidents are born authoritarians who expect their supporters to obey their every whim and take as gospel their most casual remarks. They also have the backing of what could be described as the "lower orders" of their respective societies; without the huge number of votes The Donald and Cristina garner from the poor and uneducated, neither of them would have got anywhere near to where they are right now.
