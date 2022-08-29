THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Donald Trump says he thinks his enemies, with the eager participation of law-enforcement agencies that should be above taking sides in political disputes, are subjecting him, together with his relatives and friends, to an outrageous campaign of "lawfare" in an attempt to prevent him from continuing to play a leading role in his country's affairs. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner would have us believe that much the same is happening to her, with members of what she calls a "judicial party" in cahoots with the opposition plotting to bring her down.



