August 29, 2022
THAT WAS EASY:
Amazon inks multi-billion green hydrogen supply deal with Forrest's electrolyser partner (Sophie Vorrath, 29 August 2022, Renew Economy)
Plug Power, the Nasdaq-listed hydrogen tech outfit linked to Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest's plans to build an electrolyser "gigafactory" facility in Queensland, has inked a supply deal with online retail giant Amazon.Plug Power says the new deal will see it provide liquid green hydrogen starting in 2025, to help Amazon decarbonise its operations in line with its commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 29, 2022 12:00 AM