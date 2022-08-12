THAT WAS EASY:

Two companies headquartered in Washington County have partnered on a project that could help lead to cleaner energy production in the Appalachian Basin.





Canton Township-based General Hydrogen Corp. and Long Ridge Energy of Southpointe announced jointly that they tested a new hydrogen-natural gas blending process, and passed with the proverbial flying colors.





"This is a great beginning to delivering a carbon-free future," said Sunny Punj, chief operating officer of General Hydrogen Corp., a division of CGI International LLC. The Canton location is off Henderson Avenue.





General Hydrogen's plant in Proctor, W.Va., is supplying hydrogen gas to a 485-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant owned by Long Ridge Energy. The Hannibal, Ohio, plant - which was commissioned in October - is the first GE H-class facility in the world in commercial operation that is including hydrogen in its fuel mix.