ESCAPE ROUTE:

You can thank Amtrak for this addition to your repertoire of long-weekend trips. Specifically, the highly anticipated extension of their Ethan Allen Express line and brand new service from Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station in New York City direct to downtown Burlington, which just kicked off on July 29. The line, which used to terminate 70 miles south, and now includes stops in Vergennes and Middlebury on its way to Burlington, will take seven and a half hours for the full trip and run seven days a week. Plus, with tracks passing through the Hudson Valley and Vermont's Green Mountains, you'll be treated to some of the Northeast's best scenery along the way.





The best part, of course, is not having to drive. That means you can use your time to read, work or imbibe with friends (the train's cafe serves booze) instead of concentrating on the road. Then there's the fact that you'll be choosing a more environmentally friendly mode of transportation.





"Passenger rail travel offers beautiful scenery, relaxation, and spacious and comfortable seating -- and trains are nearly three times more energy efficient than automobiles," said Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. "With today's traveler looking for more sustainable transportation options, the timing could not be better," added Jeff Lawson, director at Hello Burlington. And for Burlington, touting the train is directly connected to its ethos. The city is on track to become the first in the country to transition to 100% renewable energy and achieve its goal of net-zero energy by 2030.