SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

Last year was a bumper year for 'hybrid' power plants across the US, thanks to falling battery prices and the growth of varied renewable energy generation, according to a new report by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.





A hybrid plant is any power plant that combines either multiple different types of power generation (say wind and solar) or a combination of power generation and storage.





At the end of 2021 there were nearly 300 hybrid plants operating across the US, totalling nearly 36GW of generation capacity and 8.1GWh of energy storage, Berkeley says. That's up 74 plants from the previous year, 67 of which combined PV (photovoltaic) energy generation plus energy storage.