August 12, 2022
DON'T ADD YOUR HEADS TO THE NOOSE:
Trump Aides Quietly Warn That Worse Is Still To Come (Brandon Gage, August 12 | 2022, National Memo)
[A]ccording to New York Times correspondents Maggie Haberman, Ben Protess, and Glenn Thrush on Thursday, "some senior Republicans have been warned by allies of Mr. Trump not to continue to be aggressive in criticizing the Justice Department and the F.B.I. over the matter because it is possible that more damaging information about Mr. Trump related to the search will eventually become public."
