IT'S NOT WELFARE WHEN MY iDENTITY RECEIVES IT:

A video circulated this week of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) saying, "For our government just to say, 'OK, your debt is completely forgiven.' ... It's completely unfair." In response, the White House's official account tweeted: "Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven."





In similar comments, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) tweeted, "Asking plumbers and carpenters to pay off the loans of Wall Street advisors and lawyers isn't just unfair. It's also bad policy."





Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) tweeted, "This places undue burden on those already suffering due to the weight of Biden's failed economic policy."





Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) also claimed the plan forces Americans to pay for other people's college degrees.





The big picture: The official White House Twitter account listed the value of what it said was each lawmaker's forgiven PPP loans in corresponding tweets: Kelly at $987,237, Mullin at over $1.4 million and Hern at over $1 million.





The White House tweeted that Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) had forgiven PPP loans of $482,321 -- though that was in response to the lawmaker's criticism of Ukrainian aid spending.