BANANA REPUBLICAN:

So, Donald Trump is working overtime on how best to avoid justice and return to power. What to do? Perhaps he need look no further than crisis-ridden Argentina for a strategy.





Just as Trump faces new investigations, over everything from espionage with classified intelligence documents to his byzantine tax affairs, so his likeness in Argentina -- also a former president -- squares off with a prosecutor who has just demanded that she face twelve years in prison and that she be banned from government for life.





Yes, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, President of Argentina from 2007-2015, now Vice President of Argentina and the person who really runs the country, has been charged with corruption on a massive scale. In the latest charge sheet the prosecutor has detailed alleged misuse of a billion dollars of state funds -- just one of multiple cases in court against her. She denies all charges.





What is so striking, watching the drama unfold on the other side of the world, is that Trump's denials and counter-offensives look eerily reminiscent of the strategy employed by Ms Fernandez and her supporters. Indeed, the Donald may have learned a lesson or three from the campaign she has waged -- not just a campaign to keep herself and her children out of prison, but to use power to re-work the judiciary to her liking, in the service of her survival.