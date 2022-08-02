August 2, 2022
GERMANY WILL BE THERE NEXT YEAR:
Graph of the Day: Large scale wind and solar set record output on Australia's main grid (Giles Parkinson, 2 August 2022, Renew Economy)
Large scale wind and solar set a new instantaneous output of 9239MW on Australia's main grid at noon on Monday, when it was delivering around one third of the main grid demand.The new benchmark beat the previous record set in May this year of 9133MW, according to data provider GPE NemLog2, and does not include the more than 5,200MW of rooftop solar that was also being produced at the same time.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 2, 2022 12:00 AM