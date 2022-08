CRUSADER STATE:





"Washington is bringing destabilisation to the world. Not a single resolved conflict in recent decades, but many provoked ones," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.





It's the point of our existence, to End History for those denied the opportunity to do so themselves.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 2, 2022 12:00 AM

