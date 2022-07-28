July 28, 2022
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VIET VOLT:
'Four months of work in three weeks': How North Carolina landed VinFast, the company building a $4 billion Chatham County automotive plant (Matt Talhelm, 7/18/22, WRAL)
Vietnamese automaker VinFast expects to start moving dirt this month in Chatham County to build a $4 billion factory.The automaker is promising to build fully-electric SUVs at a megasite in Chatham County, creating 7,500 jobs in five years.
