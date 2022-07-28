IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:





Payson is considering opposing arguments about whether Jakubonis's demonstration -- jumping on stage while brandishing a pointy, cat-shaped self-defense keychain at Zeldin -- was an isolated incident or if it signals a larger danger to the community from a troubled individual who should be further kept in custody. [...]





Slawinski says Jakubonis lives in an apartment behind the VFW where Zeldin was speaking, and he showed up not knowing who Zeldin was. Jakubonis had been drinking, and he believed Zeldin was insulting veterans, so he got on stage and tried to take the microphone from Zeldin, telling the Congress member "you're done" talking, according to Slawinski.