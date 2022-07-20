July 20, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
SolarDuck to build offshore floating solar pilot as potential partner for offshore wind (Joshua S Hi,ll 20 July 2022, Renew Economy)
German energy company RWE is to partner with Dutch-Norwegian company SolarDuck to build a 500kW pilot of an offshore floating solar farm that could be paired with offshore wind facilities [...]"For countries with lower mean wind speeds but high solar irradiation, this opens up attractive opportunities," said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of offshore wind at RWE Renewables.
