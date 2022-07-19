July 19, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Trump's 'Fake Electors' in Georgia Are in Deep Trouble (Greg Walters, July 19, 2022, Vice News)
Among those named in the filing as targets is David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.
The dramatic expansion of the known number of potential targets suggests that the most aggressive prosecutor in the U.S. pursuing leads related to Trump's activities in the 2020 election is moving even more aggressively than had been previously known.
Greatest parenthetical ever?Team Trump's plan, as revealed in the Jan. 6 committee hearings, was this: Allies in seven key states would submit false certificates of Trump's victory, and when it came time for the electoral votes to be counted, former Vice President Mike Pence could either fail to recognize any electors from disputed states or delay certification of the election. (Ultimately, Pence didn't fall in line, and Trump maybe wanted to hang him.)
