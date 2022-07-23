THERE'S A REASON HE'S SO OBSESSED WITH LACK OF MASCULINITY:

Josh Hawley is a laughingstock. During Thursday night's televised hearings of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Elaine Luria showed video of Missouri's junior senator that will surely follow him the rest of his life. In the clip, Hawley sprints across a hallway as he and his fellow senators are evacuated after insurrectionists had breached the Capitol building. When it played on the screen, the audience in the room with the committee erupted in laughter. [...]





A signature Hawley issue is masculinity -- as in, how little of it American men seem to have these days. It's a frequent topic in his speeches and on his podcast, where "the left-wing attack on manhood" is a dire threat to our society. Regnery Publishing is set to release his book "Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs" next year. Twitter didn't see much virile bravado as he ran from the mob.