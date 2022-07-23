SCRATCH A "CONCERNED PARENT":

A group of prominent Jewish and Black Pittsburgh leaders on Thursday condemned Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano for his ties to the right-wing social media platform Gab.





Gab is a site accessed by the accused Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers, who used the platform to share conspiracy theories targeting Jewish people and wrote "Screw the optics, I'm going in" shortly before the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood in 2018.





WESA revealed recently that the Mastriano campaign paid $5,000 to Gab for consultation services. The Huffington Post then reported that new accounts on Gab automatically follow Mastriano's account.