July 25, 2022
THE TRUMP BRAND:
'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty to US Capitol riot charge (Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz, 7/25/22, CNN)
Anthime Gionet livestreamed himself breaching the Capitol in a nearly 30-minute video that showed him encouraging others in the mob to enter the building and saying, "We ain't leaving this b*tch," according to his latest plea agreement filed Friday.Prosecutors have said in court filings that his livestream helped identify other rioters and led to multiple arrests in the massive investigation.
