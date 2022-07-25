JUST DON'T CALL IT SELF-LOATHING:

July 25, 2022
Harris plots her next, more aggressive, volley in the abortion fights (EUGENE DANIELS, 07/25/2022, The Guardian)
Vice President Kamala Harris and her team plan to hit the campaign and fundraising circuit in an aggressive bid to elevate Democratic state legislators and governors on the abortion rights frontlines.
Selective abortion in India could lead to 6.8m fewer girls being born by 2030 (Amrit Dhillon, 21 Aug 2020, tHE gUARDIAN)
An estimated 6.8 million fewer female births will be recorded across India by 2030 because of the persistent use of selective abortions, researchers estimate.
