THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





Former President Donald Trump tried to call a member of the White House support staff who was talking to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.





The support staffer was not someone who routinely communicated with the former President and was concerned about the contact, according to the sources, and informed their attorney.





The call was made after former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly to the committee. The White House staffer was in a position to corroborate part of what Hutchinson had said under oath, according to the sources.