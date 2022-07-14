A MAN, A PLAN...TREASON:

Mother Jones has laid their hands on more than an hour of audio recordings between Bannon and supporters of exiled Chinese oligarch and Mar-a-Lago member Guo Wengui. The recording was made on the evening of Oct. 31, 2020, at a point when the polls showed President Joe Biden about to easily defeat Trump.





In that recording, Bannon lays everything--everything--out neatly for the group of mostly Chinese immigrants. After explaining the electoral process and how Trump had worked to ensure that Republicans would use mail-in ballots less than Democrats, Bannon rolled straight into how that could be turned into a means of stealing the election.





"What Trump's gonna do, is just declare victory," said Bannon. "Right? He's gonna declare victory. But that doesn't mean he's a winner. He's just gonna say he's a winner."





Counting mail-in ballots, said Bannon, put Democrats at "a natural disadvantage. And Trump's going to take advantage of it. That's our strategy. He's gonna declare himself a winner."