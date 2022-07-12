THAT WAS EASY:

Consider Exhibit 1. Since we featured the New York Fed's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) last month, it has fallen further. The GSCPI mashes together various global shipping and transportation costs plus other supply chain indicators including delivery times, backlogs and inventory levels. June's reading was still elevated relative to the index's history, but it was noticeably down from December's peak. This doesn't mean disruptions won't flare again--see 2021 after 2020's spike--but absent further severe lockdowns (like China's) affecting global supply chains, companies appear to be working through bottlenecks.



