DID NO ONE READ "WHAT IT TAKES"?





Mona Charen: Ruy, I'd like you to speculate on why it is that President Biden just seems so ineffective. His approval rating, at the moment, according to a recent Monmouth poll . . . was 36 percent approval, which is dismal, going into a midterm. And yet in the face of inflation and Dobbs and school shootings, and you know, many other issues . . . he leaves no footprints. Why do you think that is? I'll give you three possibilities and if it's none of those, please tell me. One is he is just too damn old. Second is he's a senator, not used to executive leadership and doesn't have the muscles for it. Or three, he just was never that great of a politician to begin with.