LIZ WATCHES THE WATCHERS:

THE SECRET SERVICE erased text messages from January 5 and January 6, 2021, according to a letter given to the January 6 committee and reviewed by The Intercept. The letter was originally sent by the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General to the House and Senate homeland security committees. Though the Secret Service maintains that the text messages were lost as a result of a "device-replacement program," the letter says the erasure took place shortly after oversight officials requested the agency's electronic communications. [...]





"I'm not getting in the car," Pence reportedly told the Secret Service detail on January 6. "If I get in that vehicle, you guys are taking off." Had Pence entered the vice presidential limo, he would have been taken to a secure location where he would have been unable to certify the presidential election results, plunging the U.S. into uncharted waters.





"People need to understand that if Pence had listened to the Secret Service and fled the Capitol, this could have turned out a whole lot worse," a congressional official not authorized to speak publicly told The Intercept. "It could've been a successful coup, not just an attempted one."





Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the January 6 committee, called Pence's terse refusal -- "I'm not getting in the car" -- the "six most chilling words of this entire thing I've seen so far."