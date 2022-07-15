July 15, 2022
JEREMIAH DENTON ON LINE ONE:GOP fears Senate debacle (Josh Kraushaar & Andrew Solender, 7/15/22, Axios)
Top Republicans, once confident about winning control of the Senate in the midterms, fear they'll blow it after nominating several deeply flawed candidates in winnable states, according to conversations with GOP strategists, pollsters and other officials.
It's over 40 years ago, so folks can be forgiven not remembering the dross Reagan carried in with him in unwinnable Senate races in 1980. In wave elections, the candidates barely matter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 15, 2022 7:26 AM