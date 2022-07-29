July 29, 2022
IT'S LIZ'S NARRATIVE, THE TRUMPISTS JUST DANGLE AT THE END OF IT:
Jan. 6 committee tees up 20 witness transcripts for DOJ (KYLE CHENEY, 07/28/2022, Politico)
The Jan. 6 select committee is preparing to produce 20 witness interview transcripts to the Justice Department amid prosecutors' increasingly public investigation of efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election."The Select committee intends to share 20 transcripts," a committee spokesperson said in a late-Thursday update on the panel's engagement with the Justice Department.
Because they hate America, the Right can't understand why Republicans would trade their House seats to defend the Republic.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 29, 2022 7:43 AM