INDEPENDENCE & RELIABILITY:

The first half year of operations from Australia's biggest battery storage facility and the volatile electricity markets have combined to propel French developer Neoen to bigger first half profits, and a strong outlook.





The Victoria Big Battery, which at 300MW/450MWh overtook the Hornsdale Power Reserve (also owned by Neoen) as the biggest in Australia, began operations late last year, and while much of its capacity is reserved for contracted network services during the summer, it also revelled in the market volatility over the last three months.