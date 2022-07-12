July 12, 2022

IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

Man suspected of hate crime for allegedly threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Sara Jean Green , 7/11/22, Seattle Times)

A 48-year-old South Seattle man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of a hate crime for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, according to King County prosecutors.

A judge on Monday ordered the man remain jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail but denied prosecutors' request for an anti-harassment order protecting Jayapal, said Casey McNerthney, a prosecutors spokesperson.

