IT'S A RICO CASE:

Georgia RICO is the junior cousin of the federal RICO statute, which was created in 1970 to bring down the mafia. In a nutshell, both laws prohibit anyone from using an organization to commit a series of crimes.





In Georgia, the organization in question could be the Trump campaign, and the series of crimes could be as simple as a trail of lies told to Georgia officials about baseless fraud allegations, Pate said.





"What she'd have to prove is that a given statement was false, that the person knew it was false when they said it, and that the lie was part of a coordinated attempt to secure something of value," Pate said. In this instance, that valuable item could be the presidency.





"It's not a complicated case," Pate said.





Willis' latest round of subpoenas suggests she's zeroing in on a series of questionable statements made by people in Trump's orbit, after the Republican nominee lost Georgia and its 16 electoral votes in a nail-biter. [...]





The crown jewel in Willis' collection of relevant facts remains the lengthy, recorded phone call that Trump had with Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, said Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor from the Eastern District of Virginia.



