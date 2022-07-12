July 12, 2022
IT'S A RICO CASE:
Could Trump Be Charged Like a Mob Boss in Georgia? Lawyers Think So. (Greg Walters, July 12, 2022, Vice News)
Georgia RICO is the junior cousin of the federal RICO statute, which was created in 1970 to bring down the mafia. In a nutshell, both laws prohibit anyone from using an organization to commit a series of crimes.In Georgia, the organization in question could be the Trump campaign, and the series of crimes could be as simple as a trail of lies told to Georgia officials about baseless fraud allegations, Pate said."What she'd have to prove is that a given statement was false, that the person knew it was false when they said it, and that the lie was part of a coordinated attempt to secure something of value," Pate said. In this instance, that valuable item could be the presidency."It's not a complicated case," Pate said.Willis' latest round of subpoenas suggests she's zeroing in on a series of questionable statements made by people in Trump's orbit, after the Republican nominee lost Georgia and its 16 electoral votes in a nail-biter. [...]The crown jewel in Willis' collection of relevant facts remains the lengthy, recorded phone call that Trump had with Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, said Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor from the Eastern District of Virginia."I think the most damning piece of evidence is still the phone call in which Trump asks to find a specific number of votes," Rossi said.
