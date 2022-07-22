...AND THE BAND PLAYED ON...:





New research published by the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that 95% percent of monkeypox cases have been transmitted through sexual activity.





The research was led by scientists at Queen Mary University of London. It looked at 528 confirmed infections in 16 countries between April 27 and June 24, 2022.





According to the study, 98% of infected people were gay or bisexual men, and 41% had HIV. The median age was 38.



