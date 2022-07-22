July 22, 2022
...AND CHEAPER...:
Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs (Anmar Frangoul, 7/22/22, CNBC)
Northvolt will partner with Stora Enso to develop batteries that incorporate components produced using wood sourced from forests in the Nordic region.A joint development agreement between the firms will see them work together on the production of a battery containing an anode made from something called lignin-based hard carbon. An anode is a crucial part of a battery, alongside the cathode and electrolyte.In a statement Friday, electric vehicle battery maker Northvolt and Stora Enso -- which specializes in packaging and paper products, among other things -- described lignin as a "plant-derived polymer found in the cell walls of dry-land plants." According to the companies, trees are made up of 20% to 30% lignin, which functions as a binder."The aim is to develop the world's first industrialized battery featuring [an] anode sourced entirely from European raw materials," the companies said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 22, 2022 10:21 AM