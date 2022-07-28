July 28, 2022
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Former Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann Loses Defamation Lawsuits Against CBS, ABC, NYT, and Others (AARON KELLER, Jul 27th, 2022, Law & Crime)
Bertelsman noted that "the only evidence filed in the record consists of: (1) Sandmann's deposition; (2) a declaration under oath by Phillips; (3) seven declarations under oath by persons in attendance at the incident; and (4) a collection of video recordings taken at the National Mall that day.""Although lengthy, Sandmann's deposition contains relatively little testimony pertinent to the issues at hand," Bertelsman opined.
