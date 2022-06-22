June 22, 2022
WIPE OUT THEIR OIL INFRASTRUCTURE, STARTING WITH NORD STREAM:
Drone Strikes Major Southern Russian Oil Refinery - Reports (Moscow Times, Jun. 22nd, 2022)
One of southern Russia's largest oil refineries was struck by an apparent drone attack Wednesday, setting off a massive fire, authorities and media reported.Footage published to social media showed a drone flying toward the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in the Rostov region five kilometers from the Ukrainian border before one of its facilities caught on fire."Employees noticed a Ukrainian drone. It crashed into the plant's structures, after which there was an explosion and fire," the state-run TASS news agency quoted an unnamed regional official as saying.
