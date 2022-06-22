June 22, 2022
NO ONE WILL MISS WORK:
Amazon announces its first fully autonomous mobile warehouse robot (Mitchell Clark Jun 21, 2022, The Verge)
Amazon has announced its "first fully autonomous mobile robot," meant to move large carts throughout its warehouses. The robot is called Proteus, and Amazon says it can safely navigate around human employees, unlike some of its past robots that it kept separated in a caged area.Amazon says Proteus robots have "advanced safety, perception, and navigation technology," and a (strangely silent) video shows the robots shining a green light in front of themselves as they move around. When a human steps into the beam, the robot stops moving, then resumes after the person moves away.
