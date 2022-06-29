June 29, 2022
WHERE'S CHEETO JESUS WHEN VLAD NEEDS HIM?:
In blow to Putin, Turkey will not bar Sweden and Finland from NATO (Steven Erlanger, Valerie Hopkins, Anton Troianovski and Michael D. Shear, June 28, 2022, Boston Globe)
NATO's top official said Tuesday that Turkey had dropped its objections to the membership of Sweden and Finland, two historically nonaligned nations that, alarmed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have asked to join the military alliance.Turkey's reversal is a blow to President Vladimir Putin, who in justifying the invasion of his neighbor bitterly protested previous expansions of NATO -- and Ukraine's efforts to join the alliance -- as a threat to his country's security.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 29, 2022 12:00 AM