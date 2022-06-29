June 29, 2022
...AND CHEAPER...:
Range extenders: solar panels provide more juice to EVs (AFP, June 29, 2022)
Startups and major carmakers are starting to incorporate solar panels on their electric vehicles, an addition that extends the range of the cars even if perpetual motion remains a dream.As it rolls under the blistering sun of northern Spain, the Lightyear 0 generates enough electricity every day to drive 70 kilometers (43 miles) thanks to the five square metres of solar panels integrated into hood and roof.
