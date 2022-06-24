THIS REQUIRES LEGISLATION, NOT RULE-MAKING:





The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new rules governing how schools must respond to sex discrimination, rolling back major parts of a Trump administration policy that narrowed the scope of campus sexual misconduct investigations and cementing the rights of transgender students into law.





The proposal would overhaul an expansive rule finalized under former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, which for the first time codified how colleges and K-12 schools investigate sexual assault on campus. The proposal would also address discrimination under Title IX, the federal law signed 50 years ago Thursday that prohibits the exclusion from or denial of educational benefits on the basis of sex in federally funded programs.