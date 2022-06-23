June 23, 2022
THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:
The Coming Contradiction on Judicial Activism (JIM GERAGHTY, June 23, 2022, National Review)
Many progressives seem psychologically incapable of recognizing that the way gun-control advocates feel about today's decision and the Heller decision is exactly the way pro-lifers feel about Roe v. Wade. It's not merely that they oppose the decision; it's that they believe the Supreme Court stepped into a role it was never meant to have, overruling the duly elected legislature based upon a hotly contested interpretation of the Constitution.
The text is a tough taskmistress.
