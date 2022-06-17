THE TRUMP BRAND:

June 17, 2022

US Capitol rioter who carried weapon loaded with hollow-point bullets pleads guilty (Holmes Lybrand and Avery Lotz, June 17, 2022, CNN)

A January 6, 2021, rioter pleaded guilty Friday to carrying a loaded firearm on US Capitol grounds and assaulting police officers with one of their own batons during the insurrection.

Mark Mazza, who told federal investigators he regretted not seeing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the riot and that they would "be here for another reason" if he had, faces a maximum of 20 years for assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon.

They sure do hate women. 
