I'm about ready to pronounce Liz Cheney the victor in the January 6 committee hearings.





No, I'm not saying that she has resurrected her House reelection campaign, or that "virulently anti-Trump" is a viable brand in the GOP. I am also not suggesting the January 6 committee is about to be converted formally into what it has de facto been all along: the third impeachment of Donald Trump, necessitated by the Democrats' derelictions in the second impeachment -- in which, rather than conducting the thorough investigation now underway and then competently pleading articles of impeachment that matched the sundry executive abuses, they rushed to politicize the impeachment in an effort to tar all Trump supporters as white supremacists, and all Republicans and conservatives who didn't swallow whole their Insurrection!™ storyline as aiders and abettors of domestic terrorism.





Congresswoman Cheney has been very effective in relating the committee's blistering case against the former president.