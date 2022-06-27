THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said Trump family members -- and Eric Trump in particular -- were unbothered by the idea that the often violent rhetoric they and their patriarch espoused after his loss to now-president Joe Biden would inspire his supporters to act out.

"When I asked Eric about the potential danger of sort of rhetoric and the sort of the belligerence, he felt that it was ... fair game in that it ... was sort of the equivalent on the other side of the political discourse, or he felt that it was the right thing to do ... because the election was stolen," he said.