June 28, 2022
ANY WAY THE WIND BLOWS:
Bigger and better wind turbines to overcome climate caused wind droughts (Michael Mazengarb 28 June 2022, Renew Economy)
A global shift to bigger, taller and better designed wind turbines could lead to a significant boost in overall efficiency, overcoming predicted declines in wind availability caused by climate change, new research suggests.The research findings, published in the journal Nature Energy, suggest the shift towards larger wind turbines will lead to significant improvements in wind power capacity factors and overall gains in turbine efficiency - of as much as 25 per cent over the next decade.
